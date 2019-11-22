Market Overview

19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2019 7:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 121.7% to $4.81 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on November 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $1.00.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares moved upwards by 60.7% to $7.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares moved upwards by 10.0% to $1.10. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 million.
  • Celyad, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares surged 7.7% to $12.27. The market cap seems to be at $135.9 million.
  • CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $1.00. The market cap seems to be at $158.6 million.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock surged 2.6% to $3.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock increased by 2.5% to $7.40. The market cap seems to be at $676.0 million.
  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $42.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by Commerzbank, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
  • AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) shares surged 2.3% to $48.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.9 billion.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $0.17. The market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Veeva Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $153.00. The market cap seems to be at $22.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 03, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $150.00.
  • Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock increased by 1.3% to $54.71. The market cap stands at $128.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on November 18, the current rating is at Overweight.

 

Losers

  • Helius Medical Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) stock declined 26.1% to $0.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $36.3 million.
  • Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) stock decreased by 12.0% to $5.34. The market cap stands at $664.1 million. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares fell 6.9% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares decreased by 2.8% to $19.71. The market cap seems to be at $6.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock decreased by 1.9% to $4.87. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion.
  • InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) stock plummeted 1.6% to $45.90. The market cap stands at $983.5 million.
  • Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) stock declined 1.2% to $46.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 23, the current rating is at Buy.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

