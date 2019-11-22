Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2019 7:41am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ability, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) stock rose 10.1% to $0.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) stock rose 7.2% to $136.00. The market cap seems to be at $17.8 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $150.00.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares increased by 2.4% to $30.18. The market cap seems to be at $53.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock rose 1.5% to $24.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 billion.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares increased by 1.4% to $17.70. The market cap stands at $633.4 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.

 

Losers

  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) stock decreased by 22.6% to $15.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) shares decreased by 2.2% to $9.65. The market cap stands at $40.8 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFY + ABIL)

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
13 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Infosys Faces SEC Probe, Class-Action Lawsuit In US After Whistleblower Complaint
More Banks Are Teaming Up To Test Blockchain Solutions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Small Companies Are Being Excluded From IPOs, And The Market Is Looking For Solutions