7 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ability, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) stock rose 10.1% to $0.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) stock rose 7.2% to $136.00. The market cap seems to be at $17.8 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $150.00.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares increased by 2.4% to $30.18. The market cap seems to be at $53.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock rose 1.5% to $24.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares increased by 1.4% to $17.70. The market cap stands at $633.4 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
Losers
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) stock decreased by 22.6% to $15.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.
- Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) shares decreased by 2.2% to $9.65. The market cap stands at $40.8 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.
