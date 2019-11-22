22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) shares rose 24.1% to $13.84 in pre-market trading after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY20 earnings guidance.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 11.7% to $41.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares rose 7.8% to $37.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also raised the lower end of FY19 EPS guidance.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares rose 7.8% to $12.28 in pre-market trading after the company received €8.5 Million in grants and non-dilutive funding by the Walloon Region.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 6.9% to $135.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised FY20 sales guidance.
- Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) rose 5.5% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- FinVolution Group (NASDAQ: PPDF) shares rose 5.3% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after falling 6.79% on Thursday.
- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) rose 3.8% to $53.00 in pre-market trading.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 3.7% to $16.71 in pre-market trading.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) rose 3.3% to $42.80 in pre-market trading following strong Q3 earnings.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) shares rose 3.1% to $23.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) rose 2.8% to $102.80 in pre-market trading.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) rose 2.6% to $30.22 in pre-market trading after Stifel upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $34 price target.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) rose 2.6% to $3.58 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 26.1% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering with no size disclosed.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) fell 23.8% to $15.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) fell 20.4% to $6.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 18.01% on Thursday. Danaos Corporation priced its offering of 9,000,000 shares of common stock at $6.00 per share.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) fell 5.1% to $65.25 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) fell 4.3% to $60.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 3.5% to $342.50 in pre-market trading.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 3% to $10.81 in the pre-market trading session after reporting Q3 results.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) fell 2.1% to $102.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and lowered FY20 forecast.
