66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares surged 52% to close at $3.39 on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results.
- SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) shares rose 43.5% to close at $18.65. SiTime priced its 4.3 million share IPO at $13 per share.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares jumped 40.1% to close at $3.39 on Thursday after the thinly-traded, nano-cap biotech announced results from an animal study of its lead product candidate CRV431. New Jersey-based Hepion said CRV431 prevented the development of liver cirrhosis in a highly aggressive, preclinical model of liver disease.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) gained 25% to close at $3.10.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) climbed 22% to close at $10.09 after the company announced the pricing of $50.0 million public equity offering.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares gained 20.1% to close at $2.75.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 18.2% to close at $3.12 after climbing 12.82% on Wednesday.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares rose 16.9% to close at $48.38. Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is looking to acquire TD Ameritrade for $26 billion, Fox Business first reported.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 16.3% to close at $2.86 after the House Judiciary Committee passed the MORE Act bill to legalize marijuana at the federal level.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 15.8% to close at $3.22.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 15% to close at $20.29 after surging 15.14% on Wednesday.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 14% to close at $6.83.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) gained 13.2% to close at $2.91.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) gained 13.1% to close at $0.1295 after the company announced it has expanded its research collaboration with the Karolinska Institute.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) climbed 12.6% to close at $5.35.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) gained 12.5% to close at $3.23.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) surged 12.5% to close at $4.15.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 12% to close at $16.57.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares climbed 11.2% to close at $16.20 after the company announced the pricing of an upsized public offering of 18 million ADS's at $14.00 per ADS.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) surged 11.1% to close at $2.51.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) rose 11% to close at $15.84.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 10.9% to close at $7.62 after the House Judiciary Committee passed the MORE Act bill to legalize marijuana at the federal level.
- Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) gained 10.9% to close at $46.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 10.7% to close at $7.76.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) surged 10.1% to close at $17.17. L Brands reported in-line earnings for its third quarter and issued strong Q4 outlook.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) gained 9.5% to close at $2.99.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 9.5% to close at $4.95.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) rose 8% to close at $53.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance and raised FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) shares gained 7.3% to close at $48.03. Charles Schwab is looking to acquire TD Ameritrade for $26 billion, Fox Business first reported.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 7.2% to close at $22.43 after gaining 4.70% on Wednesday.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) rose 6.3% to close at $10.68 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) rose 6% to close at $20.48.
Losers
- Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares tumbled 27.6% to close at $0.1684 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics priced its 7 million share offering at $0.12 per share for gross proceeds $840,000.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dipped 27.2% to close at $2.17.
- Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) dropped 27.2% to close at $79.36 after the company reported an offering of 2.6 million shares of its common stock at $96 per share.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares fell 22.2% to close at $7.62 after the company reported clearance of investigational new drug application for BP1002.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) fell 21.8% to close at $57.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) shares declined 18% to close at $7.65.
- OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) fell 17.6% to close at $9.40 after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares fell 17.5% to close at $35.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) dipped 16.9% to close at $5.32.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) dropped 16.3% to close at $6.07.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 15.6% to close at $1.78.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dropped 15.1% to close at $3.70 after the company reported Q3 results.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares declined 14.6% to close at $20.73.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) fell 14.5% to close at $30.91 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 13.7% to close at $1.26 following an announcement concerning its pre-investigational new drug application meeting with the U.S Food and Drug Administration. Following the receipt of the minutes of the Type B, pre-IND meeting with the FDA, Tonix said the agency provided guidance and feedback supporting its clinical development plans for TNX-102 SL, a potential treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD). The company said it now plans to submit an IND application in the first quarter of 2020 that would support a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study.
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) dropped 13.6% to close at $0.3022 after reporting a $1.26 million registered direct offering.
- BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) dropped 12.9% to close at $16.81. BrightView reported the purchase of Heaviland Enterprises and Clean Cut Lawns. The company also reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) dipped 12.4% to close at $12.18.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) dropped 11.9% to close at $59.39.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) dropped 11.4% to close at $46.66 after the company presented at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum.
- Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) shares fell 10.9% to close at $68.76 after the company issued initial 2020 forecast.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 10.7% to close at $4.10 on continued momentum after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and lowered its sales guidance of RMB4 billion below analyst’s estimate RMB9 Billion on November 18th.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 10.3% to close at $28.93.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) dropped 10.2% to close at $2.11 after the company announced it will suspend operations at the El Cubo underground mine in Guanajuato, Mexico.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) dipped 9.9% to close at $2.28.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) dropped 9.6% to close at $6.61.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares declined 9.3% to close at $41.58 amid reports Charles Schwab is looking to acquire TD Ameritrade.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) fell 9.3% to close at $4.60.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dropped 8.6% to close at $0.3370 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 110% on Tuesday.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) shares declined 8.1% to close at $23.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dropped 7.1% to close at $4.47.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 7% to close at $4.00.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSSI) fell 6.5% to close at $14.28 after the company announced a 4.02 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares dropped 5% to close at $21.10.
