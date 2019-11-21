Market Overview

Tesla Unveils 'Bulletproof' Cybertruck With 'Unbreakable Glass'
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 21, 2019 11:43pm
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) presented its much-anticipated all-electric pickup “cybertruck” on Thursday.

“Trucks have been the same for a long time, like 100 years. We need something different, and we need sustainable energy now. So I present to you the cybertruck,” the company’s CEO Elon Musk said before the fashionable truck was presented on the stage.

“We were able to achieve much better capability in the same size as the most popular truck in the U.S., the F-150,” Musk said, displaying the truck’s specifics.

The Tesla truck will start at $39,900 without added incentives, even lower than the previously hinted price of $50,000, as reported by The Verge at the time.

The truck is already available for sale at the Tesla website. “You can order now if you would like,” Musk said.

The pickup truck will be competing in a market dominated by the auto giants Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), as we previously noted.

Price Action

Tesla’s shares closed 0.74% higher at $354.83 in the run-up to the event on Wednesday. The shares traded further 0.64% up in the after-hours market.

 

Posted-In: Elon MuskNews Retail Sales Top Stories Markets Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

