Now You Can Outrun Imperial TIE Fighters With New Adidas Star Wars Running Shoes

Yoda taught us that a Jedi must have the deepest commitment, the most serious mind.

But good shoes can't hurt.

For that, Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY) in collaboration with Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Lucasfilm, has a Star Wars-themed line of athletic shoes, the newest of which, the Space Battle running shoes, were released Thursday.

The shoe and clothing giant earlier this month dropped the first of three Star Wars-themed groups of shoes, eight different basketball shoes known collectively as the Lightsaber pack. Still to come is another group, called the "Characters pack," to be released Nov. 29.

Make the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs and outrun Imperial Starships.​

​

The iconic ships of @starwars inspire UltraBOOST and ALPHAEDGE in the Space Battle Pack. ​

​

UltraBOOST S&L x X-Wing​

UltraBOOST19 x Millenium Falcon​

ALPHAEDGE 4D x Death Star​

​

Shop the range on 21/11 pic.twitter.com/3VE24re3lg — adidas Running (@adidasrunning) November 19, 2019

The shoe release is timed to match up (and cross-promote with) the release of "The Rise of Skywalker" in theaters next month.

The Lightsaber and Space Battle packs are available online and in select Adidas stores.

The running shoes include Star Wars quotes, like "Stay on Target," and one promising that the Force will be with you on your run. Another suggests that you "jump to lightspeed."

Adidas has released entertainment-themed shoes before, including "Game of Thrones"-themed Ultraboosts, and the ultimate skateboarding slacker shoe, featuring Beavis from Beavis and Butthead.

Several athletic shoe companies have released sneakers inspired by characters or themes from movies and TV. A decade ago, Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) had "Transformers" shoes, and before that, its "Fantastic Four" pack. More recently, Nike released its "Stranger Things" collection based on the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) series.

Related Links:

What The Street Thinks Of Under Armour's Q3 Beat As Accounting Investigation Continues

NCAA Will Let College Athletes Profit Off Their Name, Likeness