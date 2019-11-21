Market Overview

We Have To Transform Our Shippers, Brokers And Carriers, According To JB Hunt's Shelley Simpson
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 21, 2019 2:30pm   Comments
It's the day 2 Industry Keynote from FreightWaves LIVE Chicago 2019.

"We actually don't think we can do it ourselves. There won't be one winner inside this space. We have to transform our shippers, brokers and carriers. We have to move forward together for everyone to benefit." — Shelley Simpson on the power of collaboration, cooperation and bridging markets.

Rewatch the LIVE streams on YouTube

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight freight brokersNews Commodities Global Markets Tech General

