Kansas City Southern Deploys CloudMoyo Artificial Intelligence Platform

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) has completed the global deployment and rollout of a cloud-based operational testing system from Bellevue, Washington-based CloudMoyo (CM), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for railroad operations, revenue and asset management, safety, crew scheduling and maintenance.

The CloudMoyo Operational Testing System (OTS) has been deployed across all KCS rail subsidiary locations in Mexico and the U.S. "The next-generation, cloud-based OTS solution leverages the scale of the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform and harnesses the power of advanced analytics, using AI and machine learning technologies to intelligently create configurable master test plans designed to confirm safe operating practices and compliance with applicable Federal Railroad Administration [FRA] regulations and Mexico law and regulations," KCS said. "The platform's reporting and analysis features provide leading indicators of potential opportunities for safety improvement and also aid in effective plan development."

CloudMoyo said OTS "streamlines the rail operational test management program in its entirety by facilitating the planning, execution and reporting of tests in a cloud-based environment. This ensures compliance with FRA safety regulations and guidelines and GCOR (General Code of Operating Rules). This solution enables railroad operators or inspectors to record results of drug and alcohol testing, signaling, movement and switching, continuing to ensure railroad safety across the organization.

"CloudMoyo OTS imports GCOR and other rules libraries, helping KCS efficiently create master testing plans that can be configured to regional and location-specific requirements. Global OTS is integrated with other enterprise applications, including SAP HRMS for follow-ups on test results, and interfaces with the CloudMoyo Crew Management Solution (CCM) to ensure more efficient crew management and testing across global locations," it said.

KCS Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Brian D. Hancock said, "KCS' vision is to consistently be the fastest-growing, best-performing and most customer-focused transportation provider in North America. Safety is first among KCS' core values. The CloudMoyo OTS solution advances safety and compliance and, with the seamless user experience, it is already delivering a significant productivity boost for our workforce and helping drive operational efficiencies at KCS."

CloudMoyo co-founder and CEO Manish Kedia said, "KCS is already recognized as an innovative and customer-focused leader in the rail and transportation industry. We are privileged to be a partner in the safety-first vision of KCS and thrilled to see the expanding footprint of our transportation management solutions across multiple locations and countries served by KCS."

