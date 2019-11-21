3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock surged 0.7% to $7.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- Cia Paranaense De Energia, Inc. (NYSE: ELP) shares declined 1.2% to $14.08 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) shares decreased by 0.8% to $24.26. The market cap seems to be at $14.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on November 21, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
