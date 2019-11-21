3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) shares rose 1.1% to $3.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.6 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at In-Line, with a price target of $4.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 0.9% to $3.51. The market cap stands at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares plummeted 0.3% to $21.70 during Thursday's pre-market session.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.