63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2019 4:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares jumped 131.3% to close at $4.81 on Wednesday after the company announced it has retained H.C. Wainwright to explore strategic alternatives.
  • Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) gained 105.6% to close at $7.40 as traders circulate SNO poster highlighting company’s Phase 2 study evaluating GDC-0084.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares rose 67.6% to close at $0.3687 after the company reported increased survival rates in the lead-in portion of the Phase 3 Glioblastoma study.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares gained 48.1% to close at $9.64 after the company reported new positive data from its Phase 1b trial of AVB-500. The data from the study affirmed high levels of AVB-500 were strongly predictive of anti-tumor activity with statistically significant correlation to progression-free survival, which is the primary endpoint.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) rose 28.7% to close at $8.93 after the company received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its Rilonacept to treat recurrent pericarditis.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) gained 25.2% to close at $6.32.
  • Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) climbed 23.9% to close at $13.01.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 20.5% to close at $12.16.
  • Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 19.7% to close at $1.70 after announcing a $5 million buyback plan.
  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) climbed 19.4% to close at $21.24.
  • CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) gained 19.3% to close at $6.18. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $16 price target.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) climbed 18.5% to close at $5.07.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 16.9% to close at $7.12 on Wednesday after falling 24.16% on Tuesday.
  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) gained 16.8% to close at $3.48.
  • Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) rose 15.6% to close at $3.79.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) gained 15.5% to close at $7.69.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) climbed 15.1% to close at $17.64. Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy and said "the worst is over" for the company's operations.
  • Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) gained 14.9% to close at $11.18.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) climbed 14.4% to close at $5.50.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 14.1% to close at $126.43 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 12.8% to close at $2.64 after the company strengthened up its leadership team by adding a Chief Product Officer and Chief Integration Officer.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 12.6% to close at $7.07.
  • Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) rose 12.6% to close at $21.61.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) gained 12.2% to close at $21.85.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) rose 11.2% to close at $5.21 in reaction to the CMA's response to proposed concessions in order to remedy anti-competitive concerns regarding its Illumina merger.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) gained 10.9% to close at $3.56.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) rose 10.5% to close at $108.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals previously entered into gastrointestinal disease education and promotional agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals for Givlaari, which received FDA approval.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) surged 10.4% to close at $2.87.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 10.3% to close at $6.05.
  • Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) rose 10% to close at $11.00.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 9.9% to close at $12.05.
  • Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares rose 8.1% to close at $40.19.
  • ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 8.1% to close at $3.76. ChromaDex announced that the European Commission has voted in favor of listing Nicotinamide Riboside Chloride as a novel food.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 6.1% to close at $2.46.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) gained 5.1% to close at $3.34.
  • Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 5% to close at $4.67 after the company announced the FDA has accepted for review the original Biologics License Application for collagenase clostridium histolyticum.

Losers

  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares fell 37.9% to close at $2.03 on Wednesday after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares dropped 22.9% to close at $31.40 after the company announced a wider Q3 loss.
  • Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) tumbled 22.1% to close at $13.22.
  • Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) fell 19.9% to close at $7.13 after multiple firms downgraded the stock.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 18.4% to close at $2.57.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 18.3% to close at $4.59 after Macquarie downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 17.1% to close at $30.48.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 15.2% to close at $24.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) declined 15% to close at $1.30. Checkpoint Therapeutics priced its 13.4 million share common stock offering at $1.27 per share.
  • McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) fell 14.6% to close at $1.29 after the company announced an offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) fell 13.9% to close at $0.7149 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 230% on November 14th following the company reporting Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) dipped 13% to close at $7.42.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) fell 12.8% to close at $3.96 following Q3 results.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) dipped 12.1% to close at $108.95.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) fell 11.5% to close at $5.22.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 10.9% to close at $20.26. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amarin with an Underperform rating and a $7 price target.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.98.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE: AIH) dipped 10.5% to close at $6.39.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) dropped 10.5% to close at $3.24.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 10% to close at $7.01 after climbing 10.34% on Tuesday.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 9.9% to close at $3.45 after Citi downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.
  • Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) dropped 9.3% to close at $6.16 in sympathy with weakness in the overall market after it was reported phase one of the US-China trade deal may not happen this year.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) fell 8.9% to close at $7.25 after the company reported a 9 million share common stock offering.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 8.4% to close at $2.08 after gaining 5.58% on Tuesday.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 7.5% to close at $11.95.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares dropped 7.3% to close at $2.55.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 5.2% to close at $1.99.

