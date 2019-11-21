63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares jumped 131.3% to close at $4.81 on Wednesday after the company announced it has retained H.C. Wainwright to explore strategic alternatives.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) gained 105.6% to close at $7.40 as traders circulate SNO poster highlighting company’s Phase 2 study evaluating GDC-0084.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares rose 67.6% to close at $0.3687 after the company reported increased survival rates in the lead-in portion of the Phase 3 Glioblastoma study.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares gained 48.1% to close at $9.64 after the company reported new positive data from its Phase 1b trial of AVB-500. The data from the study affirmed high levels of AVB-500 were strongly predictive of anti-tumor activity with statistically significant correlation to progression-free survival, which is the primary endpoint.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) rose 28.7% to close at $8.93 after the company received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its Rilonacept to treat recurrent pericarditis.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) gained 25.2% to close at $6.32.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) climbed 23.9% to close at $13.01.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 20.5% to close at $12.16.
- Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 19.7% to close at $1.70 after announcing a $5 million buyback plan.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) climbed 19.4% to close at $21.24.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) gained 19.3% to close at $6.18. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $16 price target.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) climbed 18.5% to close at $5.07.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 16.9% to close at $7.12 on Wednesday after falling 24.16% on Tuesday.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) gained 16.8% to close at $3.48.
- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) rose 15.6% to close at $3.79.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) gained 15.5% to close at $7.69.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) climbed 15.1% to close at $17.64. Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy and said "the worst is over" for the company's operations.
- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) gained 14.9% to close at $11.18.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) climbed 14.4% to close at $5.50.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 14.1% to close at $126.43 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 12.8% to close at $2.64 after the company strengthened up its leadership team by adding a Chief Product Officer and Chief Integration Officer.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 12.6% to close at $7.07.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) rose 12.6% to close at $21.61.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) gained 12.2% to close at $21.85.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) rose 11.2% to close at $5.21 in reaction to the CMA's response to proposed concessions in order to remedy anti-competitive concerns regarding its Illumina merger.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) gained 10.9% to close at $3.56.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) rose 10.5% to close at $108.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals previously entered into gastrointestinal disease education and promotional agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals for Givlaari, which received FDA approval.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) surged 10.4% to close at $2.87.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 10.3% to close at $6.05.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) rose 10% to close at $11.00.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 9.9% to close at $12.05.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares rose 8.1% to close at $40.19.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 8.1% to close at $3.76. ChromaDex announced that the European Commission has voted in favor of listing Nicotinamide Riboside Chloride as a novel food.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 6.1% to close at $2.46.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) gained 5.1% to close at $3.34.
- Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 5% to close at $4.67 after the company announced the FDA has accepted for review the original Biologics License Application for collagenase clostridium histolyticum.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares fell 37.9% to close at $2.03 on Wednesday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares dropped 22.9% to close at $31.40 after the company announced a wider Q3 loss.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) tumbled 22.1% to close at $13.22.
- Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) fell 19.9% to close at $7.13 after multiple firms downgraded the stock.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 18.4% to close at $2.57.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 18.3% to close at $4.59 after Macquarie downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 17.1% to close at $30.48.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 15.2% to close at $24.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) declined 15% to close at $1.30. Checkpoint Therapeutics priced its 13.4 million share common stock offering at $1.27 per share.
- McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) fell 14.6% to close at $1.29 after the company announced an offering of common stock and warrants.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) fell 13.9% to close at $0.7149 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 230% on November 14th following the company reporting Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) dipped 13% to close at $7.42.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) fell 12.8% to close at $3.96 following Q3 results.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) dipped 12.1% to close at $108.95.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) fell 11.5% to close at $5.22.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 10.9% to close at $20.26. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amarin with an Underperform rating and a $7 price target.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.98.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE: AIH) dipped 10.5% to close at $6.39.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) dropped 10.5% to close at $3.24.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 10% to close at $7.01 after climbing 10.34% on Tuesday.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 9.9% to close at $3.45 after Citi downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) dropped 9.3% to close at $6.16 in sympathy with weakness in the overall market after it was reported phase one of the US-China trade deal may not happen this year.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) fell 8.9% to close at $7.25 after the company reported a 9 million share common stock offering.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 8.4% to close at $2.08 after gaining 5.58% on Tuesday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 7.5% to close at $11.95.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares dropped 7.3% to close at $2.55.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 5.2% to close at $1.99.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.