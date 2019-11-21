Trump 'Opened' A New Apple Factory That Has Been Running For Six Years

President Donald Trump on Wednesday visited a Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) facility in Austin, Texas, which is assembling Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) new Mac Pro computers, CNBC reports.

Trump ‘Opened’ New Apple Plant That Isn’t Even Apple’s

“We’re seeing the beginning of a very powerful, important plant,” Trump, who was accompanied by Apple CEO Tim Cook, said during the visit.

“I would always talk about Apple, that I want to see Apple building plants in the United States, and that’s what’s happening,” he added.

US President took it to Twitter following the visit.

“Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers!,” Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Except, the plant has been making Apple products since 2013 and is owned by Flex and not Apple, as the New York Times pointed out.

Apple Starts Construction On Austin Campus

Apple did announce on the day of the visit that it is beginning the construction on its Austin campus that is located near the Flex plant.

The company first mentioned its plans to build the campus with a $1 billion investment in December last year.

It is expected to be ready by 2022 and could house as many as 15,000 employees, according to Apple.

Cook told Trump and the media during the visit that it will be the second-largest Apple campus in the world following its headquarters in Cupertino, California.