Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Restricts Political Advertising On Its Platform
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 21, 2019 1:12am   Comments
Share:
Google Restricts Political Advertising On Its Platform

Internet services giant Google LLC is strictening the advertisement policy for political campaigns on its platform.

What Happened

The Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary will limit the audience targeting for election ads to age, gender, and zip code, and not to political preference or previous public voting data Scott Spencer, the Vice President for Product Management at Google Ads said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The advertisers can still do “contextual targeting” on the platform, Spencer said. This includes targeting ads to people reading or watching a story on a particular topic.

Spencer said this would bring Google’s policy in line with traditional media platforms like television, radio, and print publications.

Social Media Giants Divided

Google’s announcement comes less than a month after Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTRsaid it would no longer allow any political advertising on its platform. In the final policy released on November 15, Twitter imposed severe restrictions on politics-related ads but fell short of a blanket ban.

Another social media giant Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has resisted calls for regulating political ads on its platform. 

In October, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the social media’s right to not fact check political ads citing freedom of speech and expression.

What’s Next

Market analysts consulted by the Wall Street Journal said that the new policy is unlikely to affect Google’s advertising revenue.

“Advertising dollars follow eyeballs. So while campaigns will have to adjust to these new rules, Google’s platforms are still effective for reaching voters online,” Reid Vineis, an official from ads firm Majority Strategies told the Wall Street Journal.

Google plans to implement the new policy in the U.K. ahead of the General Election on December 12. The policy is expected to come into effect in the E.U. by the end of this year, and the rest of the world by January next year.

Price Action

Alphabet’s shares closed 0.82% lower at $1,301.86 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Alphabet Inc Facebook GoogleNews Politics Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + GOOGL)

UK's Prince Andrew 'Stepping Back' From Royal Duties After Disastrous Interview On Epstein Ties
Google Stadia Launch Update: Stadia Codes Being Sent Out 'Throughout The Day'
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Talks TikTok, Politics And Earnings
Boeing, Intel And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 18
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
How Google's Fitbit Acquisition Is Already Posing Some Problems
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Tiffany Appoints Former Barneys CEO As Chief Brand Officer