Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tiffany Appoints Former Barneys CEO As Chief Brand Officer
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 21, 2019 12:14am   Comments
Share:
Tiffany Appoints Former Barneys CEO As Chief Brand Officer

Jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) has hired former Barneys New York Inc. chief executive officer Daniella Vitale, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

What Happened

Vitale will join Tiffany as its chief brand officer starting December and oversee the company’s global merchandising and marketing strategy, the company’s CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said in an internal letter sent to the employees and reviewed by Bloomberg.

Vitale’s tenure at Barneys ended earlier this month after the luxury department store brand was acquired by New York-based Authentic Brands Group LLC.

Barneys filed for bankruptcy in August and put itself up for sale, as the Wall Street Journal reported in August. The company was failing to turn profits amidst rising rent for its stores and a drop in retail demand.

Tiffany has been offered an acquisition deal by France’s LVMH (OTC: LVMUY), the parent company of luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton and Givenchy.

LVMH has increased its offer to $16 billion to acquire Tiffany from an earlier $14.5 billion, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday.

Price Action

Tiffany’s shares closed 0.14% lower at $123.33 on Wednesday but gained 3.57% in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: bankruptcy Barneys New York BloombergNews Retail Sales Management Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TIF + LVMUY)

Bill Gates Is No Longer The Second-Richest Man In The World
15 Stocks With A High Current Ratio
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2019
Alphabet Misses On Earnings, But Drugmakers, Mastercard Beat Expectations
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Liberty Property Trust Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Biotech Stock On The Radar: Nabriva And Its Novel Antibiotic Portfolio