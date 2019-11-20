Market Overview

When Big Data Means Big Risk To Brokers – FreightWaves Insiders With Cassandra Gaines
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 20, 2019 7:48pm   Comments
When Big Data Means Big Risk To Brokers – FreightWaves Insiders With Cassandra Gaines

"Getting your carriers' speed and HOS data comes with major risks to your brokerage," according to Cassandra Gaines.

On this episode:

BIG DATA, BIG RISKS?

Gaines Law Group's Cassandra Gaines knows when too much information can be a bad thing

NUCLEAR VERDICTS

Awards against firms are growing and can be extinction level events to small carriers, while raising rates for the rest.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight FreightwavesNews Commodities Global Markets Tech General

Originally posted here...

 

