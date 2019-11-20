When Big Data Means Big Risk To Brokers – FreightWaves Insiders With Cassandra Gaines

"Getting your carriers' speed and HOS data comes with major risks to your brokerage," according to Cassandra Gaines.

On this episode:

BIG DATA, BIG RISKS?

Gaines Law Group's Cassandra Gaines knows when too much information can be a bad thing

NUCLEAR VERDICTS

Awards against firms are growing and can be extinction level events to small carriers, while raising rates for the rest.

Listen to more FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Listen to more FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Image Sourced from Pixabay