Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UK's Prince Andrew 'Stepping Back' From Royal Duties After Disastrous Interview On Epstein Ties
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2019 4:48pm   Comments
Share:
UK's Prince Andrew 'Stepping Back' From Royal Duties After Disastrous Interview On Epstein Ties

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has officially stepped back from public duties on Wednesday after facing a backlash for publicly saying he did not regret his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure,” he said in a statement. 

Prince Andrew has faced huge backlash following a BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein.

See Also: Why 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself' Has Taken Over Memes, Social Media

On Aug. 10, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, where he was awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

The New York City medical examiner ruled Epstein's death a suicide.

Dr. Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner, said Epstein's injuries looked like strangulation, not suicide.

Since Epstein’s death there has been a national conversation in the form of memes on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Instagram and Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).

Commenting on Prince Andrew stepping down, BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said this move was "a big step" and was "pretty much without precedent in modern times."

Photo by Roosewelt Pinheiro/ABr via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Jeffrey Epstein Prince AndrewEurozone Politics Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + TWTR)

CBOE, IBM Watson, Sequentum Execs On Alternative Data: Quality Is Key
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Talks TikTok, Politics And Earnings
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Analysts Expect Facebook Pay To 'Materially Improve Monetization'
Tech Giants Continue To Find New Competition In The Online Calendar Space
REX Shares Rolls Out A New ETN For FAANG Fans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A History Of Companies And Industries In The S&P 500

Crown Castle, Sunrun And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 20