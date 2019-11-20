UK's Prince Andrew 'Stepping Back' From Royal Duties After Disastrous Interview On Epstein Ties

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has officially stepped back from public duties on Wednesday after facing a backlash for publicly saying he did not regret his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure,” he said in a statement.

Prince Andrew has faced huge backlash following a BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein.

On Aug. 10, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, where he was awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

The New York City medical examiner ruled Epstein's death a suicide.

Dr. Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner, said Epstein's injuries looked like strangulation, not suicide.

Since Epstein’s death there has been a national conversation in the form of memes on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Instagram and Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).

Commenting on Prince Andrew stepping down, BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said this move was "a big step" and was "pretty much without precedent in modern times."

Photo by Roosewelt Pinheiro/ABr via Wikimedia.