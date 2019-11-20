Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chinese Cargo Airline Ceases Operations
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 20, 2019 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
Chinese Cargo Airline Ceases Operations

Uni-Top Airlines, a privately held cargo carrier based at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, has ceased operations. The financially troubled carrier was a fully owned subsidiary of Shenzhen-based logistics group Uni-Top Industrial Corp.

Chinese media report the company is trying to restructure and resume operations.

Uni-Top was the first Chinese private airline to operate long-haul cargo aircraft. The carrier provided scheduled and non-scheduled service, operating B-747 and A330-600 aircraft. Uni-Top operated cargo flights from China to India, Bangladesh, Luxembourg, Dubai, Malaysia and Japan.

The carrier had applied to the U.S. Department of Transportation for authority to operate thrice-weekly scheduled service between Wuhan and Chicago beginning in late 2019. Long-term plans called for serving the entire European, South American, Asian and African markets.

From the carrier's Luxembourg hub, outbound service focused on automotive parts, particularly from Germany and the U.K., while inbound flights to Europe carried electronic products, fashion and machine parts.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: air cargo Cargo ChinaNews Commodities Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Here Are The Winners Of The 2019 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

Logistics Providers Leverage Blockchain As "Digital Passport For Suppliers"