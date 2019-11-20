38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares climbed 187.5% to $5.98 after the company announced it has retained H.C. Wainwright to explore strategic alternatives.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares gained 115.5% to $0.4739 after the company reported increased survival rates in the lead-in portion of the Phase 3 Glioblastoma study.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares climbed 93.4% to $12.59 after the company reported new positive data from its Phase 1b trial of AVB-500. The data from the study affirmed high levels of AVB-500 were strongly predictive of anti-tumor activity with statistically significant correlation to progression-free survival, which is the primary endpoint.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) gained 20.9% to $8.39 after the company received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its Rilonacept to treat recurrent pericarditis.
- Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 15.2% to $1.6350 after announcing a $5 million buyback plan.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 14.8% to $6.99 after falling 24.16% on Tuesday.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 14.4% to $2.4255.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) climbed 13.9% to $17.45. Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy and said "the worst is over" for the company's operations.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) gained 13% to $5.85. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $16 price target.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 12.7% to $124.96 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 12.2% to $2.6251 after the company strengthened up its leadership team by adding a Chief Product Officer and Chief Integration Officer.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) surged 11.7% to $7.19.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) gained 11% to $3.53.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) gained 10.2% to $12.12 after gaining 20.09% on Tuesday.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 9.2% to $2.5323.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares rose 9.1% to $40.58.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 8.9% to $3.79. ChromaDex announced that the European Commission has voted in favor of listing Nicotinamide Riboside Chloride as a novel food.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) surged 8.9% to $2.83.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 8.3% to $6.80.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 7.6% to $11.81.
- Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 6.7% to $4.75 after the company announced the FDA has accepted for review the original Biologics License Application for collagenase clostridium histolyticum.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose 5% to $119.04. Lowe's reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
Losers
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) dropped 26.6% to $2.40 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) tumbled 20.1% to $7.11 after multiple firms downgraded the stock.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares dipped 18% to $33.38 after the company announced a wider Q3 loss.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 16.3% to $1.28. Checkpoint Therapeutics priced its 13.4 million share common stock offering at $1.27 per share.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dropped 15.4% to $0.7025 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 230% on November 14th following the company reporting Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 14.4% to $24.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) fell 13.9% to $1.30 after the company announced an offering of common stock and warrants.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 11.5% to $32.52.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares dropped 9.8% to $2.4798.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) tumbled 8.8% to $11.79.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 8.7% to $20.75. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amarin with an Underperform rating and a $7 price target.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 8.7% to $1.9179.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 8.6% to $5.14 after Macquarie downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 7.7% to $2.0949 after gaining 5.58% on Tuesday.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) fell 7% to $7.41 after the company reported a 9 million share common stock offering.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 5.6% to $7.36 after climbing 10.34% on Tuesday.
