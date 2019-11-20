Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 100 companies set new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was NeoMagic (OTC: NMGC)

PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) traded down 15.3% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $225.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $307.54. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares hit $118.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.25%.

Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.25. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $270.74 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.

Target (NYSE: TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $122.31 this morning. The stock was up 11.32% on the session.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $215.49 with a daily change of up 0.13%.

Aon (NYSE: AON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $201.05. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares hit a yearly high of $71.72. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.

Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $225.69 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.08%.

Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.

TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares hit $573.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.

CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.65 for a change of up 0.06%.

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares hit $72.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

Synchrony Finl (OTC: SNFI) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $259.97 with a daily change of up 0.52%.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares hit $149.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.

Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares set a new yearly high of $52.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $243.78 on Wednesday, moving up 0.61%.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares were up 0.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.30 for a change of up 0.36%.

Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares broke to $164.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.

MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.98.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $118.61. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $218.99. Shares traded up 1.31%.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.53. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

Sea (NYSE: SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.44%.

Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.48. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares broke to $38.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%.

AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares were down 0.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.91 for a change of down 0.21%.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares set a new yearly high of $289.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares hit $365.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.

Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares hit $45.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%.

Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.36 with a daily change of up 0.98%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.81%.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares set a new yearly high of $28.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.

Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares were up 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.49 for a change of up 0.11%.

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) stock hit a yearly high price of $184.16. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.

Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $194.28 with a daily change of up 0.85%.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $217.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.25. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares were up 1.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.07.

Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares hit $32.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $217.84. Shares traded up 2.91%.

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares broke to $45.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.

ADT (NYSE: ADT) shares broke to $8.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.94%.

MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.46 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.29.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares broke to $19.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares hit a yearly high of $51.53. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.17. Shares traded up 0.54%.

Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.94 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) shares set a new yearly high of $37.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.

Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) shares set a new yearly high of $39.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.

TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares broke to $111.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.16%.

Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares hit $114.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.31.

First National Financial (OTC: FNLIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $34.08 with a daily change of up 1.6%.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares hit $19.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.65.

Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares hit a yearly high of $32.48. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.91 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.

Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares were up 5.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.77 for a change of up 5.46%.

Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares broke to $39.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.

PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) shares hit $51.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.21%.

Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $49.96. Shares traded up 4.61%.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.98%.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.0%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.82 with a daily change of up 1.46%.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares broke to $54.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.95%.

Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.

Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.38. The stock was up 2.4% for the day.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares hit $4.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%.

Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ: GRSH) stock hit a yearly high price of $10

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.25. The stock was up 0.2% for the day. Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares set a new yearly high of $23.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $23.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.17% on the session. XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.95%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.95%. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares set a new yearly high of $13.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session. Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) shares hit $18.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.09%.

shares hit $18.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.09%. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ: SENEA) shares were up 0.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.72 for a change of up 0.12%.

shares were up 0.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.72 for a change of up 0.12%. Canandaigua National (OTC: CNND) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.02 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $200.02 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day. Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ: LACQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.32. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.32. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session. Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) shares hit a yearly high of $9.87. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.87. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares set a new yearly high of $9.98 this morning. The stock was up 3.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $9.98 this morning. The stock was up 3.79% on the session. Firm Capital Property (OTC: FRMUF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.23. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.23. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session. NioCorp Developments (OTC: NIOBF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.71. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.71. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session. Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) shares set a new yearly high of $7.51 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.51 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session. Meridian (NASDAQ: MRBK) shares set a new yearly high of $19.38 this morning. The stock was up 5.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $19.38 this morning. The stock was up 5.04% on the session. Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.50 with a daily change of up 92.32%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.50 with a daily change of up 92.32%. Luby's (NYSE: LUB) shares hit $2.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.

shares hit $2.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%. Woodlands Financial Servs (OTC: WDFN) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.94% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $34.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.94% for the day. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.07%. Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTC: RWCB) shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.31.

shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.31. Jade Global Holdings (OTC: JADG) shares broke to $0.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $0.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Atacama Resources Intl (OTC: ACRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.02. The stock was up 17.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.02. The stock was up 17.3% for the day. HKN (OTC: HKNI) shares were up 89.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.50 for a change of up 89.14%.

shares were up 89.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.50 for a change of up 89.14%. NeoMagic (OTC: NMGC) shares were down 15.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.02.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.