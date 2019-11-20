5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $0.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 13, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares increased by 1.0% to $10.92.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock surged 1.0% to $10.53. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
Losers
