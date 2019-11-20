Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 7:54am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ingersoll-Rand, Inc. (NYSE: IR) shares increased by 0.6% to $131.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $145.00.

 

Losers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock fell 5.9% to $0.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock declined 2.6% to $3.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock plummeted 1.1% to $6.43. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLDP + FCEL)

33 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Pinduoduo Falls 20% On Q3 Earnings Miss