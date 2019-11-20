4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ingersoll-Rand, Inc. (NYSE: IR) shares increased by 0.6% to $131.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $145.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock fell 5.9% to $0.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock declined 2.6% to $3.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock plummeted 1.1% to $6.43. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
