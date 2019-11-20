Market Overview

6 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 7:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock increased by 4.5% to $14.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock increased by 3.0% to $16.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.0 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.

 

Losers

  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock plummeted 1.4% to $3.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares plummeted 1.4% to $45.95. The market cap stands at $52.6 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.
  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock fell 1.2% to $162.00. The market cap seems to be at $137.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $171.00.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares fell 1.1% to $60.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

