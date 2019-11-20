Salesforce Raises 2020 Sales Guidance

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) has raised fiscal year 2020 sales to $16.99-$17 billion versus the $16.86 billion estimate.

The company sees fiscal year 2021 sales $20.8-$20.9 billion versus the $20.93 billion estimate.

Salesforce shares were trading down 1.2% at $161.98 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $167.56 and a 52-week low of $113.60.

