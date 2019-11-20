33 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SFFN) shares rose 59.2% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported increased survival rates in the lead-in portion of the Phase 3 Glioblastoma study.
- Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 16.2% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after announcing a $5 million buyback plan.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) shares rose 14.1% to $14.74 in pre-market trading after climbing 113.20% on Tuesday.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 8.4% to $11.92 in pre-market trading after gaining 20.09% on Tuesday.
- Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 7.9% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA accepted for review the original Biologics License Application for collagenase clostridium histolyticum.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 7.3% to $119.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- FinVolution Group (NASDAQ: PPDF) rose 7.3% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after dropping 23.34% on Tuesday.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 6.8% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after falling 24.16% on Tuesday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 5.3% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.58% on Tuesday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 4.3% to $14.10 in pre-market trading.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 4.2% to $17.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.56% on Tuesday.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose 4.1% to $118.00 in pre-market trading. Lowe's reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) rose 3.3% to $19.17 in pre-market trading.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 2.7% to $6.45 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 20.1% to $32.53 in pre-market trading after the company announced wider Q3 loss.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 16.2% to $24.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) fell 15.2% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of common stock and warrants.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 13.7% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) fell 9% to $7.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 9 million share common stock offering.
- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) shares fell 8.5% to $17.56 in pre-market trading.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 7.6% to $7.20 after climbing 10.34% on Tuesday.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 5.8% to $64.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 4.25 million share common stock offering.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 5.3% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after declining 9.60% on Tuesday.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 5.1% to $34.90 in the pre-market trading session.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 4.8% to $21.64 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amarin with an Underperform rating and a $7 price target.
- Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) fell 4.1% to $56.66 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 4% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after rising 11.28% on Tuesday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 3.3% to $6.29 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.47% on Tuesday.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 3.3% to $15.90 in pre-market trading.
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) shares fell 3% to $31.55 in pre-market trading. MGM Growth Properties priced its 30 million share offering at $31.25 per share.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NYMT) shares fell 2.8% to $6.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 25 million share common stock offering.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) fell 2.8% to $22.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $110 million common stock offering.
- Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares fell 2.3% to $60.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $35 million common stock offering
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.