77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) shares jumped 113.2% to close at $12.92 on Tuesday after the company announced that its Phase 3 HERO study of once-daily, oral relugolix met its primary endpoint and all six key secondary endpoints in men with advanced prostate cancer.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares gained 80.9% to close at $2.75 after the company late Monday reported a combined $130 million of new projects in Alaska, Canada and the Middle East.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) surged 35.7% to close at $15.52.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) rose 29.2% to close at $123.99, continuing rally from Monday when the stock closed up 442%. The move higher today comes despite news of a 2.6 million share common stock offering announced yesterday after the close.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) climbed 28.4% to close at $17.71.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) surged 20.5% to close at $6.00.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) gained 20.1% to close at $11.00.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 19.7% to close at $70.21 following reports Novartis is considering making an offer to acquire the company.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 17% to close at $68.46 after the company focused on developing gene therapies using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform said CTX001, a gene-editing therapy it's co-developing with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, produced positive results in human trials.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) climbed 15.8% to close at $10.50.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 15.7% to close at $3.47.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) jumped 14.6% to close at $8.25 after reporting preliminary data from TOPAZ Phase 2 trial of SRK-015 in spinal muscular atrophy.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 14.2% to close at $3.86. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences with a Buy rating and a $7 price target.
- 58.com Inc (NYSE: WUBA) rose 13.8% to close at $57.20 after reporting a third quarter earnings beat.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) gained 13.3% to close at $12.48.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 13.1% to close at $0.3299 after the company, along with Luminescence Sun Chemical Security, announced the launch of their new Augmented Reality Brand Authentication for Wyeth Nutrition.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) gained 12.8% to close at $4.31.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) surged 12.6% to close at $2.32. Shares of cannabis companies are trading higher, rebounding from recent weakness following large sell offs.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) rose 12.4% to close at $16.36.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) climbed 12.4% to close at $32.12.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) rose 12.3% to close at $8.11.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) gained 12.2% to close at $24.00. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $30.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares rose 12.2% to close at $37.33.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) gained 11.5% to close at $8.46.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares rose 11.4% to close at $8.96.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) climbed 11.3% to close at $5.23.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) gained 11.3% to close at $28.44.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) climbed 11.1% to close at $22.16.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) gained 10.8% to close at $30.43.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares jumped 10.7% to close at $2.58.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 10.6% to close at $10.65.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares rose 10.6% to close at $16.44 after reporting Q3 results.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) gained 10.4% to close at $14.73.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares rose 10.3% to close at $7.79 after gaining 10.66% on Monday.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 10.3% to close at $7.08.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) rose 10.3% to close at $3.33.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) gained 10.3% to close at $9.25.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) climbed 10.2% to close at $14.98.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) rose 10.2% to close at $99.96 following strong Q2 results.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) gained 9.9% to close at $2.88.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) climbed 9.7% to close at $3.18.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) climbed 8.6% to close at $5.56.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) gained 7.8% to close at $24.96.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) rose 7.2% to close at $10.97.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) rose 6.1% to close at $29.99.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares declined 26.9% to close at $6.20. Shares of several oil companies are trading lower on reports that Russia is unlikely to advocate for further output cuts.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) fell 26.4% to close at $5.43 after the company announced Q3 cost reduction program. The company sees Q3 charge of $13 million.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares dipped 24.2% to close at $6.09 on Tuesday after Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $38 to $11 per share.
- PPDAI Group Inc – ADR (NYSE: PPDF) fell 23.3% to close at $2.20 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) dropped 21.6% to close at $4.04.
- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) dipped 21.5% to close at $8.90.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 19.5% to close at $47.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also cut FY19 EPS guidance.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) shares dropped 18.5% to close at $3.09.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) dipped 17.2% to close at $2.26.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 14.7% to close at $3.7736.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) dipped 14.5% to close at $2.72.
- YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) dropped 13.5% to close at $2.89.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) dropped 12.4% to close at $0.36.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares dropped 12.1% to close at $1.8201.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) fell 12% to close at $9.29.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) fell 11.9% to close at $3.69.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares declined 11.9% to close at $5.39.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 11.8% to close at $2.10.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares fell 10.9% to close at $15.04 following weak earnings and guidance from Kohl's and Home Depot.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares dropped 10.9% to close at $10.21.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 10.7% to close at $3.75.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 10.5% to close at $6.50.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) dipped 10.2% to close at $7.43.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) fell 10.1% to close at $5.98.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dipped 9.9% to close at $24.82.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) dipped 9.6% to close at $3.39.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) shares declined 9.3% to close at $4.77.
- 21Vianet Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) fell 8.7% to close at $7.55 after reporting a third quarter earnings miss.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) tumbled 8.2% to close at $0.6089 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 68% yesterday following the company announcing its NovaSight Daily Vitamin launched on Amazon.
- DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) fell 6.8% to close at $7.01 after the company announced a public secondary offering of up to 14.68 million shares of DHT common stock by BW Group Limited.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 6.3% to close at $35.50 in sympathy with Kohl's after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) fell 5.4% to close at $225.86 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.