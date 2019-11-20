Market Overview

77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 4:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) shares jumped 113.2% to close at $12.92 on Tuesday after the company announced that its Phase 3 HERO study of once-daily, oral relugolix met its primary endpoint and all six key secondary endpoints in men with advanced prostate cancer.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares gained 80.9% to close at $2.75 after the company late Monday reported a combined $130 million of new projects in Alaska, Canada and the Middle East.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) surged 35.7% to close at $15.52.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) rose 29.2% to close at $123.99, continuing rally from Monday when the stock closed up 442%. The move higher today comes despite news of a 2.6 million share common stock offering announced yesterday after the close.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) climbed 28.4% to close at $17.71.
  • AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) surged 20.5% to close at $6.00.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) gained 20.1% to close at $11.00.
  • The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 19.7% to close at $70.21 following reports Novartis is considering making an offer to acquire the company.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 17% to close at $68.46 after the company focused on developing gene therapies using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform said CTX001, a gene-editing therapy it's co-developing with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, produced positive results in human trials.
  • Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) climbed 15.8% to close at $10.50.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 15.7% to close at $3.47.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) jumped 14.6% to close at $8.25 after reporting preliminary data from TOPAZ Phase 2 trial of SRK-015 in spinal muscular atrophy.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 14.2% to close at $3.86. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences with a Buy rating and a $7 price target.
  • 58.com Inc (NYSE: WUBA) rose 13.8% to close at $57.20 after reporting a third quarter earnings beat.
  • Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) gained 13.3% to close at $12.48.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 13.1% to close at $0.3299 after the company, along with Luminescence Sun Chemical Security, announced the launch of their new Augmented Reality Brand Authentication for Wyeth Nutrition.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) gained 12.8% to close at $4.31.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) surged 12.6% to close at $2.32. Shares of cannabis companies are trading higher, rebounding from recent weakness following large sell offs.
  • Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) rose 12.4% to close at $16.36.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) climbed 12.4% to close at $32.12.
  • Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) rose 12.3% to close at $8.11.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) gained 12.2% to close at $24.00. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $30.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares rose 12.2% to close at $37.33.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) gained 11.5% to close at $8.46.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares rose 11.4% to close at $8.96.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) climbed 11.3% to close at $5.23.
  • Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) gained 11.3% to close at $28.44.
  • Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) climbed 11.1% to close at $22.16.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) gained 10.8% to close at $30.43.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares jumped 10.7% to close at $2.58.
  • Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 10.6% to close at $10.65.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares rose 10.6% to close at $16.44 after reporting Q3 results.
  • XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) gained 10.4% to close at $14.73.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares rose 10.3% to close at $7.79 after gaining 10.66% on Monday.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 10.3% to close at $7.08.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) rose 10.3% to close at $3.33.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) gained 10.3% to close at $9.25.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) climbed 10.2% to close at $14.98.
  • America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) rose 10.2% to close at $99.96 following strong Q2 results.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) gained 9.9% to close at $2.88.
  • China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) climbed 9.7% to close at $3.18.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) climbed 8.6% to close at $5.56.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) gained 7.8% to close at $24.96.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) rose 7.2% to close at $10.97.
  • 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) rose 6.1% to close at $29.99.

Losers

  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares declined 26.9% to close at $6.20. Shares of several oil companies are trading lower on reports that Russia is unlikely to advocate for further output cuts.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) fell 26.4% to close at $5.43 after the company announced Q3 cost reduction program. The company sees Q3 charge of $13 million.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares dipped 24.2% to close at $6.09 on Tuesday after Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $38 to $11 per share.
  • PPDAI Group Inc – ADR (NYSE: PPDF) fell 23.3% to close at $2.20 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) dropped 21.6% to close at $4.04.
  • Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) dipped 21.5% to close at $8.90.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 19.5% to close at $47.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also cut FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) shares dropped 18.5% to close at $3.09.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) dipped 17.2% to close at $2.26.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 14.7% to close at $3.7736.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) dipped 14.5% to close at $2.72.
  • YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) dropped 13.5% to close at $2.89.
  • Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) dropped 12.4% to close at $0.36.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares dropped 12.1% to close at $1.8201.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) fell 12% to close at $9.29.
  • Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) fell 11.9% to close at $3.69.
  • Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares declined 11.9% to close at $5.39.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 11.8% to close at $2.10.
  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares fell 10.9% to close at $15.04 following weak earnings and guidance from Kohl's and Home Depot.
  • Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares dropped 10.9% to close at $10.21.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 10.7% to close at $3.75.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 10.5% to close at $6.50.
  • Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) dipped 10.2% to close at $7.43.
  • Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) fell 10.1% to close at $5.98.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dipped 9.9% to close at $24.82.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) dipped 9.6% to close at $3.39.
  • Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) shares declined 9.3% to close at $4.77.
  • 21Vianet Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) fell 8.7% to close at $7.55 after reporting a third quarter earnings miss.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) tumbled 8.2% to close at $0.6089 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 68% yesterday following the company announcing its NovaSight Daily Vitamin launched on Amazon.
  • DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) fell 6.8% to close at $7.01 after the company announced a public secondary offering of up to 14.68 million shares of DHT common stock by BW Group Limited.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 6.3% to close at $35.50 in sympathy with Kohl's after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) fell 5.4% to close at $225.86 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.

7 Stocks To Watch For November 20, 2019