Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/19

Freight Futures data to watch today: South Region

After a volley of activity on Friday, the Trucking Freight Futures markets reverted back to the relative calm that has been the story for more than a week. The November National contract (FUT.VNU201911) settled Monday's trading session unchanged at $1.480/mile. Both the West regional (FUT.VWU201911) and South regional (FUT.VSU201911) contracts finished unchanged as well at $1.619 and $1.346, respectively. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201911) ended the day fractionally higher to $1.476.

On the individual lanes, the South region drew most of the trading interest on Monday. The DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201911) rose 0.3% to close at $0.991. Offsetting this rise was a 0.2% drop in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201911), which settled at $1.701. This contract holds 25,000 miles of open interest. In the East, all was quiet except for the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201911), which was up 0.2% to $1.597. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201911) closed unchanged and settled at $2.113. There are 5,000 miles of open interest in this contract which could expire at the end of the month. The SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201911) shed 0.2% and closed at $1.125.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VSU201911, FUT.VLD201911, FUT.VDL201911

Image Sourced from Pixabay