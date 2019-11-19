FreightWaves NOW: Dropping Temperatures Increase Demand For Reefer
In this episode, Meteorologist Nick Austin tells you about areas expecting several feet of snow, FreightCaster Kyle Cunningham points carriers to Las Vegas and Cape Girardeau in the update presented by PowerFleet, and Market Expert Donny Gilbert warns brokers about moving freight where dropping temperatures are problematic.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply ChainNews Commodities Markets General