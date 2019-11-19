Market Overview

FreightWaves NOW: Dropping Temperatures Increase Demand For Reefer
November 19, 2019 2:43pm   Comments
FreightWaves NOW: Dropping Temperatures Increase Demand For Reefer

In this episode, Meteorologist Nick Austin tells you about areas expecting several feet of snow, FreightCaster Kyle Cunningham points carriers to Las Vegas and Cape Girardeau in the update presented by PowerFleet, and Market Expert Donny Gilbert warns brokers about moving freight where dropping temperatures are problematic.

