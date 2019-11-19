Redemption And Reinvention With The Wolf of Wall Street From #FWLive

Jordan Belfort believes that anyone can achieve greater success than they imagine themselves capable of if only they learn some essential skills and discover their ‘why' – a core value or commitment that provides abiding motivation.

For Belfort, the notorious stockbroker and principal at Stratton Oakmont whose rise, fall and rise was immortalized in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), the ‘why' turned out not to be quaaludes, womanizing or money, but the unconditional love he felt for his children. It just took a 22-month stint in prison for fraud to get him there.

In a humorous, wide-ranging interview on the stage at FreightWaves LIVE in Chicago, Belfort and FreightWaves president George Abernathy discussed Belfort's life, successes, mistakes and lessons learned.

(copy by John Paul Hampstead)

Image by Ahmad Ardity from Pixabay