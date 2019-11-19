51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) shares surged 156% to $15.51 after the company announced that its Phase 3 HERO study of once-daily, oral relugolix met its primary endpoint and all six key secondary endpoints in men with advanced prostate cancer.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares climbed 116.5% to $3.29 after the company late Monday reported a combined $130 million of new projects in Alaska, Canada and the Middle East.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) rose 41.7% to $136.05, continuing rally from Monday when the stock closed up 442%. The move higher today comes despite news of a 2.6 million share common stock offering announced yesterday after the close.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) rose 33.8% to $37.82.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) gained 30.2% to $14.90.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) climbed 23.4% to $72.24. Crispr Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) announced positive interim data from the first two patients with severe hemoglobinopathies treated with investigational CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing therapy CTX001 in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 22.5% to $71.83 following reports Novartis is considering making an offer to acquire the company.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) gained 20.3% to $4.0652. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences with a Buy rating and a $7 price target.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) climbed 16% to $10.52.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 15.6% to $10.59.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares rose 15.3% to $17.15 after reporting Q3 results.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) gained 15% to $3.0130.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) surged 13.1% to $2.33. Shares of cannabis companies are trading higher, rebounding from recent weakness following large sell offs.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) climbed 12.5% to $5.60.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) gained 12.3% to $28.69.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) rose 11.9% to $11.45.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) climbed 11.7% to $5.72.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 11.6% to $65.30 after the company focused on developing gene therapies using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform said CTX001, a gene-editing therapy it's co-developing with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, produced positive results in human trials.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) climbed 11.2% to $15.12.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) gained 11% to $23.71. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $30.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) gained 10.5% to $25.58.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 9.7% to $0.32 after the company, along with Luminescence Sun Chemical Security, announced the launch of their new Augmented Reality Brand Authentication for Wyeth Nutrition.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) climbed 9.7% to $3.18.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares rose 7.9% to $7.61 after gaining 10.66% on Monday.
- 58.com Inc (NYSE: WUBA) rose 7.1% to $53.79 after reporting a third quarter earnings beat.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) rose 5.8% to $0.4917 after the company reported the purchase of four 4,250 teu containerships for approximately $40 million and a private placement of $6 million of common stock.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares tumbled 29% to $5.66 after Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $38 to $11 per share.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dropped 25.2% to $5.51 after the company announced Q3 cost reduction program. The company sees Q3 charge of $13 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) dipped 22.3% to $2.69
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 18.1% to $47.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also cut FY19 EPS guidance.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) tumbled 9.5% to $0.60 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 68% yesterday following the company announcing its NovaSight Daily Vitamin launched on Amazon.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 17.7% to $3.6418.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) dipped 13.8% to $7.13.
- PPDAI Group Inc – ADR (NYSE: PPDF) dropped 12% to $2.5250 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dipped 11.7% to $24.34.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) dropped 11.5% to $4.56.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares declined 10.8% to $7.57. Shares of several oil companies are trading lower on reports that Russia is unlikely to advocate for further output cuts.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) dipped 10.8% to $3.3450.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 10.5% to $2.13.
- YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) dropped 10.2% to $3.00.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares fell 10.2% to $15.16 following weak earnings and guidance from Kohl's and Home Depot.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares dropped 10.1% to $1.86.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 10.1% to $6.53.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 9.5% to $3.80.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) dropped 8.4% to $0.3764.
- 21Vianet Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) fell 8.2% to $7.59 after reporting a third quarter earnings miss.
- DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) fell 5.5% to $7.11 after the company announced a public secondary offering of up to 14.68 million shares of DHT common stock by BW Group Limited.
- The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) fell 5.3% to $226.15 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 5.1% to $35.93 in sympathy with Kohl's after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) fell 5% to $17.56.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) fell 4.2% to $75.36 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.