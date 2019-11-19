Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday morning, 197 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Atlantis Technology (OTC: ATNP) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 1194.92% after reaching its new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $23.01. Shares then traded down 0.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $23.01. Shares then traded down 0.56%. Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $94.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $94.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.73% on the session. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.08 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.1% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.08 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.1% over the rest of the day. Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $17.27, and later moved down 0.92% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $17.27, and later moved down 0.92% over the session. Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day. Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) stock hit $13.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.32% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.32% over the course of the day. EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) stock hit $23.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.94% over the course of the day.

stock hit $23.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.94% over the course of the day. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) stock hit $28.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.65% over the course of the day.

stock hit $28.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.65% over the course of the day. Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.96%. SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares set a new yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% on the session. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock hit $9.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.81% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.81% over the course of the day. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares were down 1.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.75.

shares were down 1.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.75. SLM (NASDAQ: SLMBP) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.45 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $49.45 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.8%. Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares were down 1.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.10.

shares were down 1.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.10. DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.36 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.88% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.36 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.88% on the day. Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock moved down 1.2% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.96 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.2% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.96 to open trading. Intelsat (NYSE: I) shares moved down 28.64% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.69 to begin trading.

shares moved down 28.64% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.69 to begin trading. EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) stock hit $4.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.41% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.41% over the course of the day. II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly low of $27.95 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.95 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares fell to $0.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.28%.

shares fell to $0.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.28%. Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.62% on the session. Vonage Holdings (NYSE: VG) shares fell to $7.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.2%.

shares fell to $7.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.2%. Senior Housing Properties (NASDAQ: SNH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.04% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.04% for the day. Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares fell to $53.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.82%.

shares fell to $53.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.82%. Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $34.38 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.62% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $34.38 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.62% on the day. Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.28% on the session. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.71 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.71 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.67%. GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares fell to $9.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.49%.

shares fell to $9.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.49%. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) stock hit $8.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.73% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.73% over the course of the day. GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) stock moved down 5.03% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.28 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.03% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.28 to open trading. PPDAI Group (NYSE: PPDF) stock moved down 9.52% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.61 to open trading.

stock moved down 9.52% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.61 to open trading. Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.81 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 5.51% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.81 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 5.51% over the rest of the day. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock hit $3.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.44% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.44% over the course of the day. NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $49.48 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.74% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $49.48 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.74% on the day. HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.57 to begin trading. The stock was up 6.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.57 to begin trading. The stock was up 6.25% on the session. Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.14% for the day. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.16% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.16% on the day. Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares were down 3.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.68.

shares were down 3.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.68. AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) shares moved down 2.1% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.55 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.1% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.55 to begin trading. Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) shares were down 1.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.46.

shares were down 1.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.46. Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.8%. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.74 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.93% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.74 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.93% on the day. Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.27% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.27% on the day. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.04 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.49% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.04 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.49% over the rest of the day. New Media Investment Gr (NYSE: NEWM) stock hit $6.31 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.55% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.31 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.55% over the course of the day. Canaccord Genuity Group (OTC: CCORF) shares moved down 1.67% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.57 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.67% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.57 to begin trading. Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% for the day. Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.59 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.59 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.67%. Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.12% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.12% over the rest of the day. Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) stock hit $6.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.26% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.26% over the course of the day. Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) stock hit $0.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.41% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.41% over the course of the day. Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) stock hit a yearly low of $6.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% for the day. Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.11 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.11 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.72%. EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01 today morning. The stock traded down 0.59% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01 today morning. The stock traded down 0.59% over the session. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $17.51, and later moved down 4.74% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $17.51, and later moved down 4.74% over the session. Kansas City (OTC: KCLI) shares fell to $32.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.42%.

shares fell to $32.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.42%. Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.72, and later moved down 2.32% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.72, and later moved down 2.32% over the session. Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.7%. McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57 today morning. The stock traded down 7.54% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57 today morning. The stock traded down 7.54% over the session. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.20 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.20 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% for the day. Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.84 today morning. The stock was down 6.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.84 today morning. The stock was down 6.54% on the session. Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.43. Shares then traded down 3.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.43. Shares then traded down 3.66%. Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) stock moved up 0.39% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.38 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.39% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.38 to open trading. Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.64% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.64% on the day. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.94% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.94% on the day. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCA) shares moved down 2.01% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.60 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.01% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.60 to begin trading. CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.69% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.69% for the day. Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) stock hit $2.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.36% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.36% over the course of the day. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) shares moved up 1.84% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.51 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.84% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.51 to begin trading. KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares were down 23.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.89.

shares were down 23.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.89. Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) shares moved down 2.44% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.44% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading. Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) stock hit a yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 16.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 16.0% for the day. Nemaska Lithium (OTC: NMKEF) stock moved down 1.72% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.72% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading. SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.73% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.73% over the rest of the day. WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) shares fell to $0.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.24%.

shares fell to $0.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.24%. Harte Gold (OTC: HRTFF) stock hit $0.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.1% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.1% over the course of the day. LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) stock hit $4.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.66% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.66% over the course of the day. Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.86, and later moved down 3.09% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.86, and later moved down 3.09% over the session. Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.72%. PetroShale (OTC: PSHIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.4% on the session. Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) shares were down 0.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.24.

shares were down 0.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.24. Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) shares moved down 10.39% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.76 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.39% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.76 to begin trading. Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) shares were down 8.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.25.

shares were down 8.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.25. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell to $3.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.78%.

shares fell to $3.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.78%. TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) shares hit a yearly low of $1.11 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.11 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) stock hit $0.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.93% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.93% over the course of the day. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares were up 0.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.52.

shares were up 0.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.52. Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares hit a yearly low of $4.94 today morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.94 today morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session. Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) stock hit $0.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.34% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.34% over the course of the day. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day. Union Bank (OTC: UBNC) stock hit $13.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.01 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.01 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Permianville Royalty (NYSE: PVL) stock hit $1.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.93% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.93% over the course of the day. Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock was down 11.37% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock was down 11.37% for the day. ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) shares were down 0.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.24.

shares were down 0.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.24. Sproutly Canada (OTC: SRUTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.16 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.16 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% for the day. Midland Exploration (OTC: MIDLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.56. Shares then traded up 5.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.56. Shares then traded up 5.68%. Obsidian Energy (NYSE: OBE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 9.49% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 9.49% over the rest of the day. Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) stock hit $0.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.95% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.95% over the course of the day. Nextleaf Solutions (OTC: OILFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 9.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 9.7% on the session. Hexindai (NASDAQ: HX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51 today morning. The stock traded down 11.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51 today morning. The stock traded down 11.25% over the session. Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.11% on the session. Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) stock hit a yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 24.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 24.38% for the day. James E. Wagner (OTC: JWCAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% for the day. Weed (OTC: BUDZ) stock hit $0.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.82% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.82% over the course of the day. Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares moved down 8.56% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.56% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading. Wealth Minerals (OTC: WMLLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.44% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.44% over the rest of the day. Deswell Industries (NASDAQ: DSWL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.43, and later moved down 1.6% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.43, and later moved down 1.6% over the session. Imperalis Holding (OTC: IMHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 36.36% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 36.36% on the day. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.92% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.92% on the day. LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) shares were down 0.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.55.

shares were down 0.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.55. GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.13 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.13 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Weekend Unlimited (OTC: WKULF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.97% on the session. Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) stock moved down 0.98% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.98% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading. United Cannabis (OTC: CNAB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.75%. BNK Petroleum (OTC: BNKPF) shares fell to $0.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.13%.

shares fell to $0.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.13%. Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ASPCF) stock moved down 25.44% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.

stock moved down 25.44% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading. Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.85% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.85% for the day. Phivida Holdings (OTC: PHVAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was up 13.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was up 13.47% on the session. Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) stock moved up 6.06% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved up 6.06% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Westell Technologies (NASDAQ: WSTL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.55%. Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.36%. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares moved down 3.02% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.93 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.02% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.93 to begin trading. Source Energy Services (OTC: SCEYF) stock hit $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 7.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 7.35% on the session. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $3.10, and later moved down 2.45% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $3.10, and later moved down 2.45% over the session. U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) shares were up 2.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.65.

shares were up 2.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.65. ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE: ECT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.69 this morning. The stock was down 6.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.69 this morning. The stock was down 6.94% on the session. mCig (OTC: MCIG) stock moved up 5.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.

stock moved up 5.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading. Cypress Development (OTC: CYDVF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading. Quinsam Capital (OTC: QCAAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day. Micron Waste Technologies (OTC: MICWF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.71% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.71% on the day. North Bud Farms (OTC: NOBDF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Approach Resources (OTC: AREX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 67.76% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 67.76% over the session. My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88 today morning. The stock traded up 1194.92% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88 today morning. The stock traded up 1194.92% over the session. Future Farm Technologies (OTC: FFRMF) shares moved down 8.88% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.88% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.98. Shares then traded down 2.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.98. Shares then traded down 2.92%. Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 3.68% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 3.68% over the session. Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ENZN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 2.38% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 2.38% over the session. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock hit $0.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.71% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.71% over the course of the day. Riverside Resources (OTC: RVSDF) stock hit $0.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.74% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.74% over the course of the day. Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.95% on the session. American Lithium (OTC: LIACF) shares were down 7.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07.

shares were down 7.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07. AeroCentury (AMEX: ACY) shares fell to $3.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.94%.

shares fell to $3.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.94%. Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) shares were down 0.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.30.

shares were down 0.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.00. Shares then traded down 4.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.00. Shares then traded down 4.67%. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day. Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% for the day. Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded up 36.75% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded up 36.75% over the session. Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock hit $2.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.15% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.15% over the course of the day. GBT Technologies (OTC: GTCH) shares were down 24.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.05.

shares were down 24.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.05. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.74% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.74% over the rest of the day. Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.83%. Belgravia Capital Intl (OTC: BLGVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.002, and later moved up 42.31% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.002, and later moved up 42.31% over the session. Track Group (OTC: TRCK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.37 today morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.37 today morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session. ESI Energy Services (OTC: OPIEF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 11.75% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 11.75% for the day. Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKER) shares fell to $0.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.76%.

shares fell to $0.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.76%. DLV Resources (OTC: DVRRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 19.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 19.24%. Surge Exploration (OTC: SURJF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Guyana Goldstrike (OTC: GYNAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was up 12.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was up 12.33% on the session. Liberty One Lithium (OTC: LRTTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 2.88% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 2.88% over the session. Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% for the day. iBio (AMEX: IBIO) shares moved down 10.18% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.18% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 32.14% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 32.14% for the day. Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares moved down 9.2% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.75 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.2% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.75 to begin trading. Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% for the day. Patriot Gold (OTC: PGOL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.52% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.52% on the day. eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.57% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.57% over the course of the day. SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.32 today morning. The stock was down 3.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.32 today morning. The stock was down 3.21% on the session. Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.51% on the session. Surge Copper (OTC: GRJVF) shares were down 13.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.

shares were down 13.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03. Candente Gold (OTC: CGDXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 71.59% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 71.59% over the session. Mountain High (OTC: MYHI) shares moved down 2.67% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.67% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. Quantum Cobalt (OTC: BRVVF) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 41.43% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 41.43% over the course of the day. All For One Media (OTC: AFOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.000875. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.000875. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Superconductor Tech (NASDAQ: SCON) shares moved down 4.91% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.91% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. European Electric Metals (OTC: EVXXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Contagious Gaming (OTC: KSMRF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session. Canadian Oil Recovery (OTC: CRVYF) shares fell to $0.0008 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.2%.

shares fell to $0.0008 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.2%. Cache Elite (OTC: ILUS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00086 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00086 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day. Metrospaces (OTC: MSPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day. Gratitude Health (OTC: GRTD) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session. Global Enter Hldgs (OTC: GBHL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0004 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.0004 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% for the day. Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 24.26% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 24.26% over the rest of the day. Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0004 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.0004 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. MMEX Resources (OTC: MMEX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.33% for the day. Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) shares fell to $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 13.04%.

shares fell to $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 13.04%. StatSure Diagnostic Sys (OTC: SSUR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0035 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0035 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.5%. CirTran (OTC: CIRX) shares moved down 0.62% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.62% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. AER Energy Resources (OTC: AERN) shares moved down 99.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved down 99.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Kimberly Parry Organics (OTC: KPOC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.003 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 14.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.003 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 14.29%. Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. PPJ Healthcare (OTC: PPJE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Atlantis Technology (OTC: ATNP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.