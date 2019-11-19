Fox Says Super Bowl Ads Are Nearly Sold Out, Trump May Advertise During Game

Fox Corp's (NASDAQ: FOXA)(NASDAQ: FOX) Fox Sports has already sold about 80% of commercial time for Super Bowl LIV, more than two months before the game.

But there still is room for an ad for President Donald Trump's re-election bid.

Could There Be A Trump Ad During The Super Bowl?

Sports Business Daily's John Ourand reported Monday President Trump's re-election campaign is negotiating to buy an ad during the Super Bowl.

The publication said multiple sources had confirmed the talks on the ad, which would be the first national election ad to air during the game in recent memory. The Feb. 2 Super Bowl is the night before the Iowa Caucus.

President Trump's reelection campaign is negotiating to buy a Super Bowl ad. Source: "The president’s team has agreed on the broad terms for buying an ad...No contract is signed yet." SBJ Media is live. https://t.co/j3LH3pL2Xm pic.twitter.com/N5qKS7aqXL

— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) November 19, 2019

According to multiple media reports, 60 of the game’s 77 available in-game ads are sold. Sports Business Daily reported that's the fastest sales pace for Super Bowl ads in at least the past five years.

The spots are also setting records for cost, with some 30-second ads reportedly going for $5.6 million.

Who Else Is Advertising For Super Bowl LIV?

Fox isn't publicly identifying specific companies that are buying ads. But with the battle for viewers heating up among several emerging streaming services — think Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+ taking on Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) — you're likely to see at least a couple spots in that category.

"Streaming services are starting to dip their toes in the water," Fox Sports Vice President Seth Winter told Sports Business Journal.

Winter also said the movie category is in play, and telecom companies are involved. As always, the beverage industry (can you remember a Super Bowl without beer ads?) and cars will again be standbys.

Avocados And Pop Tarts, Car Mats And Cars

A few companies and organizations have already confirmed they've Super Bowl bought air time.

Among those is the marketing group Avocados From Mexico, car mat company WeatherTech, and automaker Kia Motors Corporation. Adweek reported that Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) said it has bought airtime for the first Super Bowl Pop Tarts ad.

And on Monday, Hyundai Mtr Co (OTC: HYMTF)'s Hyundai Motor America announced it is running a 60-second ad during the second quarter of the upcoming Super Bowl.

"Despite the significant changes in consumers' media habits, the Super Bowl still stands on its own as the best way to reach a sizable and engaged audience looking to be entertained by brands," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America.

The Super Bowl is Feb. 2 in Miami, Florida.

