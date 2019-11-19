Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2019 10:21am   Comments
Share:

During Tuesday's morning session, 117 companies made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Vantage Drilling Intl (OTC: VTGDF).
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 7.62%.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $267.96 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $150.85. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGOP) shares hit a yearly high of $323.23. The stock traded up 3.46% on the session.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,176.27. The stock traded up 3.27% on the session.
  • Linde (NYSE: LIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $210.40. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares set a new yearly high of $59.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares hit a yearly high of $115.09. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $495.63 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares hit $60.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.4%.
  • Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares hit $184.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.84%.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares were up 0.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.51 for a change of up 0.89%.
  • Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares broke to $180.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares were up 0.63% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $212.97 for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares set a new yearly high of $241.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
  • Aon (NYSE: AON) stock made a new 52-week high of $199.81 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.32. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Moody's (NYSE: MCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.82 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.11 on Tuesday, moving down 0.02%.
  • Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares were down 0.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $111.59.
  • CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.05. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
  • AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) shares were down 0.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,188.02 for a change of down 0.68%.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock made a new 52-week high of $219.19 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.08 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
  • TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares hit $44.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.
  • MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares hit $254.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.05 on Tuesday, moving down 0.13%.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares were up 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $240.00 for a change of up 0.84%.
  • CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) stock hit a yearly high price of $138.78. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.24 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.69. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • CarMax (NYSE: KMX) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.06 on Tuesday, moving up 0.14%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $214.49. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $104.43. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $86.00. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $348.76. Shares traded up 0.87%.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.61 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares broke to $42.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $208.85. Shares traded flat%.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.19. The stock was up 5.45% for the day.
  • DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.68 on Tuesday, moving up 1.69%.
  • Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $259.29. Shares traded up 0.78%.
  • Canadian Tire Corp (OTC: CDNAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares broke to $69.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.4%.
  • WSP Global (OTC: WSPOF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.30. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares were up 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.30 for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares set a new yearly high of $13.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.91 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) stock set a new 52-week high of $193.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.
  • Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE: ZAYO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
  • Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares broke to $132.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.
  • Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.33 with a daily change of up 0.27%.
  • Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,524.90. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) shares broke to $39.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.81%.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.45. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session.
  • Watsco (NYSE: WSO) shares were up 0.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $180.70.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.40. The stock traded up 3.07% on the session.
  • BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.38.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $48.65. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.88.
  • Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares set a new yearly high of $47.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares were up 1.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.20 for a change of up 1.81%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares set a new yearly high of $42.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 22.22% for the day.
  • Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares set a new yearly high of $156.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.62 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.37%.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares set a new yearly high of $44.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares hit a yearly high of $49.79. The stock traded up 3.51% on the session.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.64 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.56. Shares traded up 0.51%.
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares hit a yearly high of $189.48. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.19 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.00. The stock traded up 21.41% on the session.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.08.
  • Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.87 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.67.
  • Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.97 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.96%.
  • Instructure (NYSE: INST) shares were down 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.06.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.58. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.48. Shares traded down 1.5%.
  • Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) shares were down 0.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.51 for a change of down 0.37%.
  • Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.48. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.50 for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.68 with a daily change of up 0.31%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares hit a yearly high of $41.89. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) shares broke to $54.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
  • Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.69%.
  • Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.46 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares were up 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.36.
  • XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.71 with a daily change of up 1.8%.
  • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.47 on Tuesday, moving up 0.95%.
  • CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.18 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.
  • Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.49 with a daily change of down 2.5%.
  • Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.60. The stock traded down 7.62% on the session.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.90. Shares traded up 1.25%.
  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.75 for a change of down 0.1%.
  • BTB REIT (OTC: BTBIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) shares hit $12.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
  • Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.30. The stock traded up 14.14% on the session.
  • Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.15.
  • XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.21. Shares traded up 3.18%.
  • NioCorp Developments (OTC: NIOBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.64 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.13% for the day.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.65. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
  • Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ: CART) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.74%.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares set a new yearly high of $7.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
  • NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) shares were up 7.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.85.
  • The Intergroup (NASDAQ: INTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.03 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.27%.
  • Intrusion (OTC: INTZ) shares set a new yearly high of $5.49 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Crawford United (OTC: CRAWA) shares were up 4.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.00.
  • LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.42 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.42% for the day.
  • Air Industries Gr (AMEX: AIRI) shares broke to $1.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.37%.
  • Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares broke to $5.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.02%.
  • DBMM Group (OTC: DBMM) shares hit a yearly high of $0.01. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Vantage Drilling Intl (OTC: VTGDF) shares were up 328.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.02.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AGEN)

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Microsoft, Apple And More
44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Report: Apple's Fortunes In China Turn Around After iPhone 11 Launch
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Apple Responds To Vaping Health Crisis By Removing 181 Apps
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Home Depot Reports Downbeat Sales