Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning session, 117 companies made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Vantage Drilling Intl (OTC: VTGDF) .

. WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 7.62%.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $267.96 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.

