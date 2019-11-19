2 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock surged 0.4% to $7.10 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- Duke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DUK) shares decreased by 1.7% to $87.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.7 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 11, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $96.00.
