5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares moved upwards by 173.7% to $4.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $1.34. The market cap stands at $176.0 million.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares increased by 1.0% to $39.44. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
Losers
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares fell 1.4% to $10.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock fell 0.6% to $0.64. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 13, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
