Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2019 7:47am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock increased by 1.2% to $374.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $191.2 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $353.00.

 

Losers

  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares fell 4.3% to $6.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares declined 0.8% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock plummeted 0.2% to $22.04.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABB + BA)

Boeing, Intel And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 18
Government Lays Groundwork For Air India Sale
FAA Head: Plane Approval Process Needs To Be More Holistic, Cooperative
More Records Shattered: Stocks Start Week At Record Highs With More Retail Earnings Next
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Giving It Another Gander: SEC Again Reviewing Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Proposal