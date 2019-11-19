Market Overview

8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2019 7:39am   Comments
Gainers

  • Medicines Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares surged 28.4% to $75.30 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.15. The market cap seems to be at $5.7 million.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock increased by 6.5% to $7.52. The market cap stands at $173.7 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Invitae, Inc. (NYSE: NVTA) stock rose 3.0% to $18.79. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares surged 1.4% to $41.62. The market cap seems to be at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by Commerzbank, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares increased by 1.4% to $7.45.
  • Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) stock rose 1.0% to $37.22. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares fell 10.7% to $85.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $325.9 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $109.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market Movers

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

