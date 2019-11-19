5 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $278.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $47.8 billion. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on November 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $305.00.
- SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) stock increased by 1.8% to $137.51. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $150.00.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $54.20. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
- Gilat Satellite Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILT) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.1 million.
Losers
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock plummeted 0.8% to $210.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $123.0 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $240.00.
