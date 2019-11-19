28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 136.2% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after the company late Monday reported a combined $130 million of new projects om Alaska, Canada and the Middle East.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 93.1% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after the company, along with Luminescence Sun Chemical Security, announced the launch of their new Augmented Reality Brand Authentication for Wyeth Nutrition.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 24.5% to $72.97 in pre-market trading. Novartis declined comment on media report that it is considering offer for The Medicines Co, according to Reuters.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) rose 19.3% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported the purchase of four 4,250 teu containerships for approximately $40 million and a private placement of $6 million of common stock.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares rose 12% to $7.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.66% on Monday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 9.4% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its partner, Accucode, is opening the world’s first service bureau for 3D printing of electronics. The company also announced the sale of a second DragonFly system to Accucode.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) rose 8.8% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) rose 4.5% to $26.45 in pre-market trading.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) rose 4.3% to $277.80 in pre-market trading. ServiceNow will replace Celgene in the S&P 500 index on Thursday.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 4.2% to $17.06 in pre-market trading after reporting a third quarter earnings beat.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares rose 4.2% to $15.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) rose 4.1% to $2.55 in pre-market trading.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) shares rose 3.7% to $29.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.00% on Monday.
- 58.com Inc (NYSE: WUBA) rose 3.5% to $52.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a third quarter earnings beat.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) rose 3.4% to $54.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.64% on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) fell 12.6% to $83.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 2.6 million share common stock offering.
- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) shares fell 6.2% to $106.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) fell 5.6% to $7.10 after the company announced a public secondary offering of up to 14.68 million shares of DHT common stock by BW Group Limited.
- The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) fell 4.6% to $227.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
- Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) fell 4.5% to $31.66 in pre-market trading after reporting a third quarter earnings miss.
- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) fell 3.8% to $17.80 in pre-market trading.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 3.5% to $154.60 in the pre-market trading session after filing for resale of up to 571,459 shares of the company’s Class A common stock by the selling stockholders.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) fell 3.4% to $76.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) shares fell 3% to $111.65 in pre-market trading.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) fell 3% to $18.22 in pre-market trading. Ellington Financial priced its 4.2 million share common stock offering at $18.20 per share.
- 21Vianet Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) fell 2.7% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after reporting a third quarter earnings miss.
- Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) fell 2.2% to $86.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of 25 million share common stock offering with a forward component.
- Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) shares fell 2.1% to $35.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a 2 million share common stock offering.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.