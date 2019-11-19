Market Overview

Uber's Chief Product Officer Resigns
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 19, 2019 3:16am   Comments
Uber Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE: UBER) Chief Product Officer Manik Gupta is leaving the company, TechCrunch reported on Monday.

What Happened

Gupta, who started as Senior Director Product of Maps and Marketplace in 2015 and was promoted to the Chief Product Officer position in 2018, will leave the company on December 13.

Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will take interim charge of the product team, Gupta told TechCrunch, while the company works on finding Gupta’s replacement.

Gupta told the tech publication that he would be spending time with his family for now, while looking for other opportunities and “emerging trends in the consumer internet space.”

Why It Matters

Gupta is leaving at a time when Uber struggles to turn profits for its shareholders.

The San Francisco-based company posted a net loss of $1.2 billion in the third quarter. A significant improvement from its record loss in the previous quarter, but significantly higher than the $986 million loss it posted in the third quarter last year.

Uber’s co-founder Travis Kalanick has sold more than $711 million worth of his shares in the company in the last two weeks, less than a month after the post-initial public offering lock-up period ended, CNBC reported.

The company has also cut more than 1,000 jobs in different departments this year.

Price Action

Uber’s shares closed 0.15% lower at $26.75 on Monday.

Posted-In: techcrunch Uber

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
