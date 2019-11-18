44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares surged 233.7% to $58.99 after the company announced its phase 2 trial of KarXT in patients with schizophrenia met its primary endpoint.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares jumped 36.8% to $0.699 after the company announced its NovaSight daily vitamin will launch on Amazon.com.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) gained 26.9% to $5.15.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares rose 21.1% to $2.98.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) climbed 18.2% to $3.0377.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) gained 17% to $22.58. Dicerna and Novo Nordisk entered into an agreement to discover and develop RNAi Therapies for liver-related cardio-metabolic diseases.
- Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSE: SDI) climbed 15.7% to $12.60 after the company announced plans to pursue a corporate reorganization with its subsidiary Turning Point Brands.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares rose 15.6% to $36.21.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) climbed 12.6% to $5.35. H.C. Wainwright maintained Alimera Sciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $1 to $15.
- Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) gained 12.2% to $3.31 after announcing a strategic partnership with Starboard Value.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) climbed 12.1% to $4.8210.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares surged 12.1% to $4.17.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) surged 12.1% to $16.72.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares rose 11.9% to $40.05 after the company announced a $300 million share buyback.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) surged 11.7% to $5.75.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares rose 11.3% to $6.30 following Q3 results.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 10.8% to $54.78.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 10.8% to $3.14.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) rose 10.5% to $2.96.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) surged 9.9% to $2.34 after the company announced a collaboration with YouTube Music in India. This collaboration will feature a special Eros Now subscription package for 99INR for 90 days.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) gained 9.9% to $28.69.
- Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) rose 8.5% to $41.85. United Bankshares Inc announced plans to buy Carolina Financial in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.
- Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) gained 7.8% to $12.47.
Losers
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares tumbled 26.7% to $0.1392 after the company priced $1 million stock offering at $0.10 per share.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) dropped 18.7% to $6.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and lowered its sales guidance. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance of RMB4 billion below analyst estimate RMB9 Billion.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares fell 17.1% to $4.2701.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dropped 15.5% to $2.40.
- Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: AIHS) dipped 14.1% to $0.92 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 230% on Friday following the company reporting Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares tumbled 14% to $134.19.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) fell 12.4% to $2.84 after reporting Q3 results.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dipped 11.5% to $2.16.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) dropped 11% to $0.1870 on continued momentum after the company announced the court approval of Chapter 11 bidding procedures.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 10.9% to $5.29 after rising 56.32% on Friday.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) dropped 10.6% to $3.78.
- Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) dipped 10.6% to $199.61.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 10.2% to $2.02 after Saudi Arabia's crude exports fell from 6.88 million to 6.67 million barrels per day in September indicating a lower demand for oil and gas.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) dropped 10.2% to $17.64.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 9.9% to $2.46 after falling 17.02% on Friday.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares declined 9.3% to $4.9801
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 9.2% to $2.46.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) fell 9.2% to $2.08.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares dipped 9.1% to $2.81. Gulfport Energy suspended its buyback program.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 8.9% to $3.7550.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares dropped 8.5% to $5.79. Shares of several oil & gas companies are trading lower after Saudi Arabia's crude exports fell from 6.88 million to 6.67 million barrels per day in September indicating a lower demand for oil and gas.
