6 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock rose 16.0% to $0.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
- Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: TNK) shares increased by 6.9% to $2.56. The market cap stands at $548.7 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.00.
- SandRidge Permian, Inc. (NYSE: PER) shares surged 6.4% to $0.99. The market cap seems to be at $86.1 million.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.0 million.
Losers
- Recon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCON) stock decreased by 6.2% to $0.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock declined 1.2% to $19.31. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
