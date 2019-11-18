Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 7:46am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock rose 16.0% to $0.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
  • Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: TNK) shares increased by 6.9% to $2.56. The market cap stands at $548.7 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.00.
  • SandRidge Permian, Inc. (NYSE: PER) shares surged 6.4% to $0.99. The market cap seems to be at $86.1 million.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.0 million.

 

Losers

  • Recon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCON) stock decreased by 6.2% to $0.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock declined 1.2% to $19.31. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDR + EQNR)

21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
4 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session