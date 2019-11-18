Market Overview

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 7:39am   Comments
Gainers

  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares surged 1.7% to $24.61 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock increased by 1.2% to $27.01. The market cap stands at $53.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on November 14, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares surged 1.1% to $48.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.

 

Losers

  • SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock plummeted 7.2% to $7.70 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock plummeted 1.2% to $116.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on November 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $135.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market Movers

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

