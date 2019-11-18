Market Overview

5 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 7:37am   Comments
Gainers

  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) stock increased by 10.1% to $1.20 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.2 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 3.9% to $2.83. The market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares rose 3.8% to $42.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on November 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Medicines Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCO) stock surged 2.0% to $53.00. The market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $50.00.

 

Losers

  • Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock decreased by 4.7% to $0.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.7 million.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

