5 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) stock increased by 10.1% to $1.20 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.2 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 3.9% to $2.83. The market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares rose 3.8% to $42.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on November 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $33.00.
- Medicines Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCO) stock surged 2.0% to $53.00. The market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $50.00.
Losers
- Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock decreased by 4.7% to $0.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.7 million.
