Asian Markets Wrap: Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, And More

Markets across Asia Pacific saw a mix of green and red on Monday, but those in China and Hong Kong made particularly impressive gains.

Markets in Hong Kong have gone up in spite of the rising escalations in the city as police clashes with students at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

The U.S. and China signaled progress in their trade talks on Sunday, as reported by CNBC. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the negotiations between the two countries had hit a wall over a number of issues, including the trade of farm produce and China’s intellectual property laws.

China’s central bank also announced early on Monday that it is lowering the reverse repo rate from 2.55% to 2.50%, the first such cut since 2015, according to Reuters.

Stock Markets

Here’s how the markets performed in the Asia Pacific region at press time:

In China, Shanghai Composite traded 0.62% higher at $2909.2 and Shenzhen Composite 0.70% higher at $9715.27.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) traded 1.35% up at $26,681.09.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.49% trading at $23,416.76 and TOPIX added 0.24% trading at $1,700.72.

South Korea’s KOSPI traded 0.069% at $2,160.69.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.46% at $3,253.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.40%, trading at $6,766.80.

New Zealand’s NZX 50 traded 0.20% lower at 10,873.16.

Thailand’s SET Index traded 0.34% up at $1,607.66.

India’s SENSEX traded 0.12% lower at $40,307.58, and NIFTY was down 0.045% at $11,890.15.

Indonesia’s IDX Composite traded 0.34% down at $6,107.38.

Currencies

The Chinese Yuan (CNY) traded 0.07% higher, at 7.0125 per USD. The Hong Kong Dollar traded 0.02% up at 7.8274 per USD.

Japanese Yen (JPY) added 0.21% at 108.95 against the dollar.