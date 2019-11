Dooner, Emily Szink, and Chief Badass Officer John Bowse cover Day 01 at #FWLive Chicago and give you a taste of what came and what's to come. This will kick of our full coverage of the event that will see daily uploads off all that went down at the FreightTech event of the decade!

